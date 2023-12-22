Turuva brings premiership joy home for Christmas

Dally M Rookie of the Year, Sunia Turuva is set to bring the festive cheer of his stellar NRL season back to his native Fiji this Christmas.

The 21-year-old Panthers fullback plans to arrive home just in time to join the holiday festivities.

Turuva, who played a crucial role in his team’s Premiership victory, is excited about reuniting with his family and sharing the joy of his accomplishments.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing my loved ones and showing them the premiership ring,” he told the Western Weekender.

“I don’t know if my premiership ring will come back… the family will probably want to keep it,” Turuva said with a laugh.

The young rugby league sensation reminisced about the support he received from his village during the Grand Final.

“The whole village gathered in one house to watch the game,” he recalled, expressing his eagerness to share his triumph personally.”

Turuva’s visit is not just a personal homecoming but also a celebration of his remarkable achievements in the NRL.

After a year that saw him clinch an NRL premiership and multiple Rookie of the Year honors, Turuva looks forward for another memorable year in 2024, continuing his journey as a top try-scoring sensation in the league.