Turuva in doubt for Tigers clash

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers fullback Sunia Turuva is in doubt for the clash against the Wests Tigers in Round 9 of NRL on Saturday.

Panthers in a statement said that Turuva is likely to miss the match after he left last week’s match in a ‘moon boot.’

If Turuva misses the match, NSW Cup winger Tom Jenkins could be called up for his second NRL game.

The defending champions are in third place with 10 points after four wins, three losses and a bye.

The Panthers vs Tigers match will kick off at 9.35 pm at Carrington Park, Bathurst.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
