Sunday, September 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Turuva scores double in Panthers return

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva scored two tries on return for the Penrith Panthers in their impressive 44-12 win over the North Queensland Cowboys’ in Round 27 of the NRL at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

The defending champions overpowered the Cowboys in the opening half of the game as five-eighth Jack Cogger produced three try assists early to set up tries to Stephen Crichton and Turuva before Liam Martin went over on the right edge through a short pass by the fill-in playmaker.

Brian To’o and Luke Sommerton added two more tries while Nathan Cleary slotted three conversions for an inspiring 26-0 lead at the breather.

The Cowboys’ made a quick start to the second half scoring two back-to-back tries through Griffin Neame and Zac Laybutt while Scott Drinkwater converted both for a full 12 points.

North Queensland continued to enjoy some field position and momentum but it was soon over when Turuva grabbed a double on the left edge with a weaving effort before Cleary and To’o added two more consolation tries as Cleary converted all three to claim the 2023 minor premiership.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutili...

The growing Fijian diaspora in New Zealand is being underutilised i...
News

Police cannot fight crime alone: AC...

The success of policing is largely dependent on collaboration as th...
Rugby

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbarians&...

Fiji-born Queensland Reds flyer Filipo Daugunu scored a try in the ...
News

National Art Gallery to open in Suv...

Cabinet has approved the second development phase for the establish...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underut...

News
The growin...

Police cannot fight crime alone:...

News
The succes...

Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbaria...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

National Art Gallery to open in ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji to bid for hosting of Festi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Religious leaders urged to act o...

News
The Pacifi...

Popular News

Skipper Cup semifinalists confir...

Rugby
The semifi...

Nature based seawall for Dalicon...

News
A newly co...

Flying Fijians enter WCup with b...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

‘Guide to healthy catering’ to c...

News
The Minist...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Lutu out with recurring knee inj...

NRL
Developmen...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Fijian diaspora in NZ is underutilised: Prasad