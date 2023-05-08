Monday, May 8, 2023
Two changes for Manuma Samoa clash

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made two changes to his starting line-up ahead of today’s World Rugby Pacific Challenge clash with hosts Manuma Samoa.

Hooker Seremaia Komailevuka has shifted to the bench with Patemo Nuku to get his first start.

On the bench, Ropate Rinakama has rested with Isikeli Basiyalo to don the number 23 jersey.

The Warriors currently sit top of the table after a demolishing 72-15 win over Junior Japan last week.

Manuma Samoa also notched a huge 69-7 win over Tonga A in their first match.

The top of the table clash kicks off at 3pm at Apia Park today.

Fijian Warriors line-up: John Muller, Patemo Nuku, Joseva Nasaroa, Anasa Qaranivalu, Saula Qiolevu, Isoa Tuwai, Motikai Murray, Ilikimi Torosi, Taitusi Lulusinu, Enele Malele, Paula Dolokoto, Maika Tuitubou, Tevita Sabola, Sireli Masiwini, Jack Volavola.

Reserves: Seremaia Komailevuka, Vilikesa Nairau, Aisake Atani, Semi Tokitani, Ebenezer Tuidraki, Simione Bulai, Jonathan Sovasova, Isikeli Basiyalo.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
