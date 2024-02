UK based Wara recalled in Bula Boys squad

UK based former Fiji U23 midfielder Scott Wara has been named in the 33-member Digicel Bula Boys extended squad for the upcoming FIFA International Friendlies Four Nations Cup which will be played in Solomon Islands in March.

Wara, a former Stoke City age-grade player who now plays for Stalybridge Celtic FC in Northern Premier League Division One is among the eight overseas based players in the squad.

The others include Captain Roy Krishna, Wellington Olympic defender Gabriel Matanisiga, Sydney based midfielder Abdullah Aiyas and New Zealand based Mohammed Shuaib Khan, James Hoyt, Aiydin Mustahib and Mohammed Muzakir Nabeel.

The team marches into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba on 25 February.

Fiji squad– Akuila Mateisuva, Isikeli Sevanaia, Jason Rokovucake, Aiydin Mustahib, Sterling Vasconcellos, Antonio Tuivuna, Ilimotama Jese, Epeli Leiroti, Gabriel Matanisiga, Filipe Baravilala, Remueru Tekiate, Lekima Gonerau, Ivan Kumar, Scott Wara, Mohammed Muzakir Nabeel, Mohammed Shuaib Khan, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Setareki Hughes, Ashnil Raju, Dave Radrigai, Mohammed Fataul Raheem, Sailasa Ratu, Tevita Waranaivalu, Nabil Begg, Merrill Nand, Muni Shivam Naidu, Mohammed Ramzan Khan, Thomas Dunn, Abdullah Aiyas, Etonia Dogalau, Sairusi Nalaubu, Roy Krishna, James Hoyt.