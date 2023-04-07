Friday, April 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Uluinasau on track to win Impact Player award

Fijiana 7s halfback Reapi Uluinasau currently leads the DHL Women’s performance tracker with 398 points after six tournaments in the 2022/2023 HSBC World 7s Series and is set to win the Impact Player of the Season award.

The 28-year-old Nadroga lass has played a total of 58 games, scoring 39 tries and 229 points.

Fijiana Captain Ana Maria Naimasi is second with 369 points and two Fijians are followed by Australia’s Charlotte Caslick (362 points) and New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde and USA speed merchant Kristi Kirshe (304 points).

The final women’s tournament will be played in Toulouse, France next month.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Winger Nadolo announces retirement

Giant winger Nemani Nadolo has announced that he will hang up his b...
News

MIDA Act was useless but dangerous:...

The Fijian Media Association (FMA) says the now repealed Media Indu...
Rugby

Raka to start Challenge Cup quarter...

Fijian powerhouse Alivereti Raka will start the Challenge Cup quart...
News

Work commences to revive Media Coun...

Representatives of the Fijian Media have commenced work to revive t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Winger Nadolo announces retireme...

Sports
Giant wing...

MIDA Act was useless but dangero...

News
The Fijian...

Raka to start Challenge Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pow...

Work commences to revive Media C...

News
Representa...

Dry spell affects water supply i...

News
The Water ...

Trio to lead Fiji U15 in New Zea...

Football
Three play...

Popular News

MIDA Act was useless but dangero...

News
The Fijian...

800 nurses leave for better oppo...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Milne replaces injured Johnston ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Great demand for passport: Tikod...

Fiji Parliament
There is a...

Rabuka apologises to Drua fans

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Tamani scores in extra time as F...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Winger Nadolo announces retirement