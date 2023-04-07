Uluinasau on track to win Impact Player award

Fijiana 7s halfback Reapi Uluinasau currently leads the DHL Women’s performance tracker with 398 points after six tournaments in the 2022/2023 HSBC World 7s Series and is set to win the Impact Player of the Season award.

The 28-year-old Nadroga lass has played a total of 58 games, scoring 39 tries and 229 points.

Fijiana Captain Ana Maria Naimasi is second with 369 points and two Fijians are followed by Australia’s Charlotte Caslick (362 points) and New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde and USA speed merchant Kristi Kirshe (304 points).

The final women’s tournament will be played in Toulouse, France next month.