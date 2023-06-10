Valetini shifts to blindside flanker

Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini has shifted to Brumbies blindside flanker against the Hurricanes in the quarterfinal of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Valetini’s change in position comes after Pete Samu reverts back to his familiar number eight jersey.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has welcomed back a host of Wallabies for their quarter-final against the Hurricanes.

However, the side will be without flyer Corey Toole, with the winger ruled out of Saturday’s clash.

Wallabies veteran James Slipper headlines the inclusion and is joined by hooker Lachlan Lonergan in the front-row while Noah Lolesio has recovered from a concussion,

The Brumbies vs Hurricanes match will kick off at 9.35 pm.

Brumbies: James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Tom Hooper, Jahrome Brown, Pete Samu, Nic White (c), Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Rob Valetini, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Blake Schoupp, Rhys Van Nek, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Jesse Mogg.