Values of Constitution must be upheld: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his Easter message says the spirit of love and compassion, concern, welfare and equal treatment for all our fellow human beings is enshrined in the Constitution and we must therefore always uphold the values and spirit of the country’s supreme law.

He said Easter honours the life, crucifixion, ressurection of Jesus Christ — whose love for us was so great, and he sacrificed his life to reconcile for our sins, gifting eternal hope for human kind.

“His life is a story of sacrifice, hope, and unconditional love. Christians are bound together with their fellow human beings in love for Christ and God.”

“Our love for Christ means we unconditionally love all our fellow human beings, just as Christ did. Christ did not distinguish between Jew and Gentile.”

“In the same way, we as Christians should not discriminate against those who are different to us — whether in looks, in religion, in colour, in ethnicity, in nationality, in province, in age or in gender.”

“Being a Christian and following Christ is not only about by going to church once or twice a week or delivering a loud sermon – it is about the need to constantly strive to live our lives on a daily basis, and in all our interactions, just as Christ did.”

“We must always speak the truth, be honest, be humble and have compassion for all of our fellow human beings. “

“Let us walk a path of love and unity, guided by compassion and comforted by faith.”

“There is far more good to do in Fiji now more than ever before — and I pray that the spirit of love, compassion and equal treatment of all Fijians that had prevailed in Fiji over the past number of years will guide us this Easter and always.”