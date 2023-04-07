Friday, April 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Values of Constitution must be upheld: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his Easter message says the spirit of love and compassion, concern, welfare and equal treatment for all our fellow human beings is enshrined in the Constitution and we must therefore always uphold the values and spirit of the country’s supreme law.

He said Easter honours the life, crucifixion, ressurection of Jesus Christ — whose love for us was so great, and he sacrificed his life to reconcile for our sins, gifting eternal hope for human kind.

“His life is a story of sacrifice, hope, and unconditional love. Christians are bound together with their fellow human beings in love for Christ and God.”

“Our love for Christ means we unconditionally love all our fellow human beings, just as Christ did. Christ did not distinguish between Jew and Gentile.”

“In the same way, we as Christians should not discriminate against those who are different to us — whether in looks, in religion, in colour, in ethnicity, in nationality, in province, in age or in gender.”

“Being a Christian and following Christ is not only about by going to church once or twice a week or delivering a loud sermon – it is about the need to constantly strive to live our lives on a daily basis, and in all our interactions, just as Christ did.”

“We must always speak the truth, be honest, be humble and have compassion for all of our fellow human beings. “

“Let us walk a path of love and unity, guided by compassion and comforted by faith.”

“There is far more good to do in Fiji now more than ever before — and I pray that the spirit of love, compassion and equal treatment of all Fijians that had prevailed in Fiji over the past number of years will guide us this Easter and always.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Hayne could be stripped of Medals, ...

The NRL is expected to make a call on rescinding the honours Jarryd...
Sports

Uluinasau on track to win Impact Pl...

Fijiana 7s halfback Reapi Uluinasau currently leads the DHL Women’s...
Sports

Winger Nadolo announces retirement

Giant winger Nemani Nadolo has announced that he will hang up his b...
News

MIDA Act was useless but dangerous:...

The Fijian Media Association (FMA) says the now repealed Media Indu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Hayne could be stripped of Medal...

Rugby
The NRL is...

Uluinasau on track to win Impact...

Sports
Fijiana 7s...

Winger Nadolo announces retireme...

Sports
Giant wing...

MIDA Act was useless but dangero...

News
The Fijian...

Raka to start Challenge Cup quar...

Rugby
Fijian pow...

Work commences to revive Media C...

News
Representa...

Popular News

LPG prices fall, premix increase...

News
The price ...

Male impressed with Naikore’s re...

Rugby
Star flyer...

NZ beats Fiji to claim HK 7s tit...

Hong Kong 7s
New Zealan...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Fatigue was a let down for Navua...

Football
Navua coac...

Fiji’s tuna industry contr...

News
Fiji's dom...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Hayne could be stripped of Medals, NRL honours