Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vateitei makes ref debut at PGs

Photo Courtesy: Fiji National Rugby League

18-year-old Sainiana Vateitei has made her international refereeing debut at the 17th Pacific Games which is currently underway in the Solomon Islands.

Vateitei, together with experienced Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) referees Kinivuai Qumivutia and Filipe Tabuya are the country’s only three match officials appointed for the Rugby 9’s competition.

The trio are among 24 match officials selected to officiate at the Pacific Games and will join another elite match official squad who will also feature in next year’s Pacific Championships in Lautoka.

Vateitei is a Year 13 student of Ballantine Memorial Secondary School and attained her Level 3 Rugby refereeing license from the Queensland Rugby League last month.

FNRL interim chief executive Don Natabe confirmed that Vateitei is the youngest FNRL female referee to ever officiate at the Pacific Games.

Natabe also confirmed that since the past three years, Vateitei has been officiating in the domestic FNRLW and Rugby 9s competition.

Meanwhile, Qumivutia and Tabuya have officiated at the previous Pacific Games in Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Three-year strat plan for education...

The Ministry of Education has set out a three-years Strategic Plan,...
Sports

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in ma...

Fiji’s cruiserweight and International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oc...
News

Macuata leaders urged to work toget...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged traditional lead...
2023 Pacific Games

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decider

The Solomon Islands women’s football team is wary of a star-studded...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Three-year strat plan for educat...

News
The Minist...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Macuata leaders urged to work to...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decide...

2023 Pacific Games
The Solomo...

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead ...

News
As the COP...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Rabuka attends APEC Summit in Sa...

News
Prime Mini...

Krishna to create football histo...

Football
Fiji’s mos...

Secure rental vehicles: Police

News
Members of...

Significant change to 2024 Parli...

News
The 2024 s...

Rabuka, Marape discuss West Papu...

News
Melanesian...

Botitu relishes first RWC experi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Three-year strat plan for education: Ministry