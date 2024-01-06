Viria Water Plant expected to go online soon

Minister for Public Works says the newly constructed Viria Water Treatment Plant is currently undergoing technical water testing and is expected to go online soon.

In a media conference, Tuisawau said he would provide more update on the issue of at a later date.

He confirmed that he has been briefed on the matter.

The Water Authority of Fiji and contractors are now undertaking phased testing of plant components, pumps and reservoirs to ensure full compliance with its design.

The project will soon be ready to deliver water to Fijians in the Suva-Nausori and Tailevu corridor.

This is expected to alleviate the water problems faced by thousands of people living between Suva to Nausori.