Wales record second win at RWC

Wales recorded its second win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup beating 14-men Portugal 28-8 in Pool C of the tournament in France today.

Portugal excelled in the first half, but were trailing 14-3 at the break after Wales tries by Louis Rees-Zammit and captain Dewi Lake.

Wales were reduced to 14 players when Johnny Williams, who made his first World Cup appearance for Wales copped a yellow card for foul play.

Portugal managed to grab three points in the opening half from a penalty by Samuel Marques.

Early in the second half, flanker Jac Morgan, a late inclusion for the injured Tommy Reffell, scored before Portugal flanker Nicolas Martins crashed over.

Portugal finished the Pool C match with 14 men after wing Vincent Pinto was shown a late red card for a reckless high boot on Josh Adams.

Taulupe Faletau secured the bonus point with a late fourth try for Wales to seal the victory.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
