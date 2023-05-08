Warriors on track to claim WRPC title

The Fijian Warriors look set to reclaim the World Rugby Pacific Challenge title after beating Manuma Samoa 50-25 at Apia Park today.

Manuma Samoa; cheered on by the home crowd scaled an early 10-point lead after a third minute penalty from flyhalf Afa Moleli before outside centre Siisiialafiauta Taaitiiti scored in the sixth minute.

The Warriors struck back with two successive tries to open side flanker Motikai Murray and winger Sireli Masiwini with fullback Jack Volavola adding one conversion.

Warriors outside centre Tevita Sabola crashed through the defence for a powerful try soon after in the 39th minute with fly-half and Captain Enele Malele adding the conversion.

Taaitiiti scored a second try with Moleli converting and adding a penalty to trail 22-20 at half-time.

Samoa struck first in the second spell under a minute with open side winger Bitner Tafili finishing off some fast-paced play to cross over and regain the lead.

A scrappy play with tension high between both sides cost a number of handling errors and penalties.

Samoa was penalised for an infringement in the 52nd minute with Malele converting the penalty to level the scores at 25-25.

The Warriors picked up the tempo looking to find their composure and play according to their game plan.

A technical infringement saw Malele slot a second penalty to put them in front with 20 minutes to go.

The Warriors chalked up another try off a set-piece lineup on the opposition five metre with their unstoppable rolling maul see reserve hooker Seremaia Komailevuka crash over with Malele adding the conversion from the touchline.

The offloading game proved hard for the fatiguing blue defence and interlocking backs and forwards saw reserve midfielder Jonathan Sovasova score between the posts in the 71st minute with Malele adding the conversion to put the game further out of reach.

Sabola followed with his double and Malele added two points in the dying minutes to seal the win, however had the final say after slotting a 53-metre penalty to hammer the final nail in the coffin of the host team.

The teams:

Manuma Samoa: Ivan Fepuleai, Aiesi Siolo, Meyer Tauese Vanu, Jonathan Vincent Toelupe, Kirisimasi Eteuati Savaiinaea, Sam Ale Taulapapa, Sam Paulo Asotasi, East Timor Viliamu, Melani Matavao, Afa Moleli, Leo Siole Auvaa, Troy Onosai, Siisiialafiauta Taaitiiti, Bitner Tafili, Elisapeta Alofipo.

Reserves: Anthony Tamilo, Seuteni Junior Aliivaa Seuteni, Calvin James Fepuleai, Sio Tuatagaloa, Jeff Taupau Levy, Des Sepulona Faoa, Tauvaga Kolena, Tainano Pulaaitu.

Fijian Warriors: John Muller, Patemo Nuku, Joseva Nasaroa, Anasa Qaranivalu, Saula Qiolevu, Isoa Tuwai, Motikai Murray, Ilikimi Torosi, Taitusi Lulusinu, Enele Malele, Paula Dolokoto, Maika Tuitubou, Tevita Sabola, Sireli Masiwini, Jack Volavola.

Reserves: Seremaia Komailevuka Vilikesa Nairau, Aisake Atani, Semi Tokitani, Ebenezer Tuidraki, Simione Bulai, Jonathan Sovasova, Isikeli Basiyalo.