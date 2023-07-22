Wasasala double sinks Nadi in DFPL

Seasoned striker Christopher Wasasala netted a second half brace as Labasa defeated Nadi 2-0 in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

The Babasiga Lions registered their second positive result under new coach Sanjesh Lal after holding Suva 0-0 last week at home.

The win pushes the Northerners to the fourth spot with 22 points while Nadi slips to the fifth place with 21 points after a second straight loss in the competition.

The teams:

Nadi– Vereti Dickson, Ame Votoniu, Tuiba Batiratu, Elvis Raju, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Josua Tawake, Sahil Valentine, Christopher Kumar, Eshaan Kumar, Eneriko Matau, Mohammed Shafim.

Labasa– Simione Tamanisau, Sitiveni Rakai, Josua Raqamu, Sekove Naivakananumi, Shivam Shandil, Edwin Sahayam, Ilaisa Nayasi, Akeimi Ralulu, Ilisoni Loloivalu, Christopher Wasasala, Rusiate Doidoi.