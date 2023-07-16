Sunday, July 16, 2023
WATERPOL rescues 30 at sea

Western Division WATERPOL Officers were deployed on the Police Boat Nahatoga early this morning, to assist with rescue efforts of more than 30 people after they had started to drift near the Vomo Passage.

Police in a statement said that a distress call was received from the Boat captain, whereby the Western Division Command Center organized the deployment of WATERPOL officers.

Police said officers were able to locate them, and have towed the boat back to Lautoka, with everyone safely back on land.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
