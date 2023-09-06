We are in a decent space and ready: Sherman

Fiji Coach Rob Sherman says they are in a decent space and ready for their OFC Olympic Qualifier against the Solomon Islands tonight in Auckland.

Sherman said in tournament play, time between games is limited so ensuring players are fully recovered and preparing to play a new opponent is always a fine balancing act.

Having played a match less than their opponents in pool pay, Sherman said in many regards that is a matter of swings and roundabouts, in that they (the Solomon Islands) have had one more game familiarising themselves with their team model which is advantageous but also one more game can cost in terms of energy expenditure which is a disadvantage.

“So given I do not have any idea of their recovery and preparation processes we have just focused on our methodology and not considered that we have an advantage.”

“I have watched their games against Vanuatu and Tonga live and studied other footage.”

“As a rule in tournaments I always analyse the opposition for every game. Obviously that doesn’t mean they won’t change anything but at least as a coach you have some level of expectation.”

Sherman added all players are available for selection and the best will take the field at the Go Media Stadium.

The second semifinal kicks off at 7pm whilst the first semifinal between host New Zealand and Vanuatu will commence at 3pm.