We are mentally prepared for Labasa: Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu says while they are physically prepared, the players have also worked on mental toughness for their Round 14 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Labasa tonight.

Despite the sudden change in the match which was scheduled to be played tomorrow, Mannu is confident the players will get the job done as they aim to climb the ladder in the competition.

“Our preparation has been thorough although weather and niggling injuries posed a slight threat. This match is important to better our position in the standing.”

“We got informed yesterday afternoon that our match will be played today and we could see some panicking amongst the players but I told them whether we play today or on Saturday it won’t make a difference.”

“The football will remain 90 minutes and we just have to execute whatever we have planned and trained throughout the week. Labasa will be tough at home but we take this match challenging ourselves as we also start our planning for the BOG.”

Mannu said the men in Sky Blue jersey departed for Labasa by boat early this morning and will settle in well before the match kicks off at 7pm at Subrail Park.

T/Naitasiri is currently seventh with 14 points after 12 matches while the Babasiga Lions are fourth with 22 points after 13 matches.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Naiyaga appointed FRCS executive chair