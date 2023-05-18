We will fix oversight quickly, says Ditoka

The People’s Alliance Party is working to to quickly rectify the oversight where the Party and some other Political Parties failed to submit their ‘list of sources of funds’ to the Registrar of Political Parties.

PAP General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka said they had submitted their audited report as required by law and as part of the notes, they had also submitted the list of their sources of funds, and the Party thought this would suffice.

He said they will submit a separate report as the Acting Supervisor of Elections thought otherwise.

“Her decision is final, and we respect that.”

Yesterday, the Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa suspended four political parties for 30 days with immediate effect for contravening Section 26(2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.

Mataiciwa stated that Section 26(2) of the Act requires all parties to provide to the Registrar, within three months after the end of each financial year, the record of accounts of its income, expenditure, assets and liabilities audited by an auditor certified by the Fiji Institute of Accountants.