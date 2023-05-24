Thursday, May 25, 2023
Winger Momo signs with Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have signed France-based outside back Epeli Momo for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Momo returns home after a three-year stint with Pro D2 club Montauban.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Nico Andrade welcomed the 23-year-old back home.

“Epeli is no stranger to Fijian rugby having come through the Fiji Rugby Union high performance pathway. He has played alongside current Drua players throughout his time in the Fiji Warriors and U20s programmes.”

“Epeli comes highly regarded for his athleticism and positional flexibility which will be an added advantage to our team.”

“We are excited about the contribution he will make as we head into our third Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to welcome yet another young Fijian home by giving them a professional pathway right here among their family, friends and community.”

The hard running winger played for the Fiji Under 20’s in 2018 and 2019 alongside Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi, before going on to join the Fijian Warriors in 2019 and the Fijian Latui in 2020.

His impressive performances for both the Warriors and Latui put him on former Fiji Airways Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber’s radar, and he was later recruited to be part of the 7s team’s training squad.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
