Witnesses absent as Kumar’s case gets deferred

Three-key members that were to testify to the tribunal tasked to investigate the suspended Chief-Justice Kamal Kumar did not turn up due to impending medical conditions.

This was revealed by the Retired-Justice, David Aston-Lewis (Chairperson) of the four-member tribunal this morning.

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Justice Jiten Singh and an expert witness were scheduled to take the stand.

Suspended-Chief Justice Kumar also did not appear in person.

Kumar was suspended earlier this year after complaints of misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to Kumar by the Prime Minister in January 2023.

He responded to the contents of the complaints three days later.

The President on 29th January 2023 informed Kumar that regarding the nature of some of the complaints and the responses, he is suspended from office pending investigation and referred the matter to the tribunal.

Kumar is represented by Kings Counsel Anthony Morris and Suva Lawyer Laurel Vaurasi while Kings Counsel Peter David is acting as Counsel Assistant to the Tribunal.

The matter has been adjourned to a later date.