Tuesday, November 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Witnesses absent as Kumar’s case gets deferred

Three-key members that were to testify to the tribunal tasked to investigate the suspended Chief-Justice Kamal Kumar did not turn up due to impending medical conditions.

This was revealed by the Retired-Justice, David Aston-Lewis (Chairperson) of the four-member tribunal this morning.

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Justice Jiten Singh and an expert witness were scheduled to take the stand.

Suspended-Chief Justice Kumar also did not appear in person.

Kumar was suspended earlier this year after complaints of misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to Kumar by the Prime Minister in January 2023.

He responded to the contents of the complaints three days later.

The President on 29th January 2023 informed Kumar that regarding the nature of some of the complaints and the responses, he is suspended from office pending investigation and referred the matter to the tribunal.

Kumar is represented by Kings Counsel Anthony Morris and Suva Lawyer Laurel Vaurasi while Kings Counsel Peter David is acting as Counsel Assistant to the Tribunal.

The matter has been adjourned to a later date.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacif...

Seasoned defender Aeron Singh will reunite with his boyhood distric...
News

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mataic...

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims the Acting Registrar of ...
News

PM to file motion on allowance redu...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will move a motion to reduce the all...
News

Significant change to 2024 Parliame...

The 2024 sitting calendar of Parliament will have a significant cha...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mat...

News
FijiFirst ...

PM to file motion on allowance r...

News
Prime Mini...

Significant change to 2024 Parli...

News
The 2024 s...

GCC to have women reps from each...

News
Minister f...

Man charged under Cybercrime Act...

News
A 56-year-...

Popular News

No permit has been given to any ...

News
The Fiji P...

TC Mal weakens, moves further aw...

News
The Fiji M...

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship s...

2023 Pacific Games
Prime Mini...

Pair to front court over meth po...

News
A man and ...

Police ramp up drug operations

News
The Fiji P...

Google works with stakeholders o...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacific Cup