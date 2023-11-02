Thursday, November 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wong to extend Roosters stay on $850k deal

Photo Courtesy: Sydney Roosters

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong is closing in on a contract extension to stay with the Sydney Roosters until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the 20-year-old has agreed to terms on an $850,000 two-year deal that would make him a Roosters player.

The back-rower made his NRL debut in NRL Round 18 this year making a huge impact as the Roosters targeted to qualify for the finals, eliminating the Sharks in finals week one.

A few NRL clubs were preparing to pounce if he officially came onto the market, while both Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby were reportedly keen on luring the schoolboy star to rugby union.

Wong is on the verge of rejecting those options in favour of completing his apprenticeship under Trent Robinson at the Roosters.

He will be 22 when he next approaches free agency and has the potential to be in the million-dollar-a-season price bracket by then, should his stardom continue to rise.

Wong is already contracted for 2024 on a deal worth around $180,000, although the Roosters’ plan to upgrade him for next season fell flat after rugby union’s offer to Angus Crichton was pulled off the table.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Government issues blue bond

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says careful thought, ...
Rugby

PNG pair enter plea for dangerous t...

Papua New Guinea Kumuls forwards Keven Appo and Edwin Ipape have en...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to start for Barbari...

Four Flying Fijians will start for the Barbarians in their test mat...
Rugby

Minimbi to make Reds debut from ben...

Former Fijian Drua lock Chris Minimbi is set to make his debut for ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Government issues blue bond

News
Minister f...

PNG pair enter plea for dangerou...

Rugby
Papua New ...

Fijian quartet to start for Barb...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Minimbi to make Reds debut from ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Education latest fad for scammer...

News
The Consum...

Police clamp on trade of stolen ...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Fuel and Gas prices to increase ...

News
Fuel and L...

Vakatawa scores his first try in...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Chaudhry has no political credib...

News
National F...

Bail application denied for Toto...

News
The High C...

Bula Boys Pac Games opponents co...

Football
The Rob Sh...

Karawalevu signs 2-yr deal with ...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Government issues blue bond