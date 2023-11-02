Wong to extend Roosters stay on $850k deal

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong is closing in on a contract extension to stay with the Sydney Roosters until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the 20-year-old has agreed to terms on an $850,000 two-year deal that would make him a Roosters player.

The back-rower made his NRL debut in NRL Round 18 this year making a huge impact as the Roosters targeted to qualify for the finals, eliminating the Sharks in finals week one.

A few NRL clubs were preparing to pounce if he officially came onto the market, while both Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby were reportedly keen on luring the schoolboy star to rugby union.

Wong is on the verge of rejecting those options in favour of completing his apprenticeship under Trent Robinson at the Roosters.

He will be 22 when he next approaches free agency and has the potential to be in the million-dollar-a-season price bracket by then, should his stardom continue to rise.

Wong is already contracted for 2024 on a deal worth around $180,000, although the Roosters’ plan to upgrade him for next season fell flat after rugby union’s offer to Angus Crichton was pulled off the table.