Wong to make NRL debut for Roosters

Young Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong is all set to make his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters against the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 18 on Sunday.

Following a series of stand-out performances in the Roosters Academy product, the hard-working nature and powerful defence didn’t expect to receive the opportunity to play in the NRL at the age of 20.

Wong explained the instrumental role Aubusson and Jake Friend played in his development as a person and a player.

“Being able to pick at their brains and their experiences, Aubo has helped me so much with simple stuff like how I should defend as an edge,” he told Roosters media.

“Friendy helped a lot with the leadership side of it, he gave me advice about captaining the SG Ball team and about how to lead from the front and lead by example.”

Wong’s diligence was rewarded with a call-up to represent Fiji at the Rugby League World Cup, an experience he says he will cherish forever.

“My father was born in Fiji, my Grandmother is Tongan and my Grandfather is Fijian Chinese, I didn’t really expect to get selected for any team to be honest, I was just excited to be watching the World Cup.”

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to represent Fiji while my Grandfather is still alive. Me playing for Fiji was all about giving back to my family.”

Wong featured in Fiji’s four-game World Cup campaign matches, averaging 111 run metres per match while laying a solid platform in defence with a 94.7% tackle efficiency rating.

“The main thing I took from that experience, besides the footy part, was actually the culture, I got to learn more about my Fijian heritage and that’s something I hold dear to me.”

“Viliame Kikau, Api Koroisau and Sunia Turuva showed me so much more about the culture and the game and in the small amount of time we had together I learned so much from that entire experience.”

Head of Academy, Mitchell Aubusson, said Wong’s dedication to the game has been pivotal to his success at such a young age.

“It’s been great to watch Siua’s progression through the Sydney Roosters pathway and academy system, he has worked very hard to earn his spot, showing his strength and leadership both on and off the field.”

He currently features in the NSW Cup’s top five for run metres, post-contact metres, tackles, support plays and decoy runs – a testament to his persistence and ability to lead by example.

The Roosters will take on the Manly Sea Eagles at 6.05pm at 4 Pines Park in Sydney.