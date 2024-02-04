Work with Govt, PM urges Fijian diaspora

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on the Fijian diaspora in Europe to invest in Fiji as the Government is eager to facilitate new investments.

Last night, Rabuka met Fijians who travelled from as far as Paris in France, the Netherlands and Geneva.

He also expressed gratitude for the assistance that continues to flow from the diaspora, contributing to the prosperity and development of Fiji and its people.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the valuable role they play in supporting Fiji’s growth and development from afar.

He said this is made possible by their hard work, success and prosperity in their adopted homes overseas.

Rabuka also encouraged the diaspora to stay connected with their loved ones back home, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong ties with family and friends.

He emphasized that the children and descendants of former Fiji citizens are now entitled to enter and reside in Fiji without a permit, with changes to the Immigration laws in 2023 by the Government.

After the traditional formalities, a town-hall-style talanoa session was held where the Fijian community directly engaged with the Prime Minister.

The talanoa session centred on partnerships to further enhance the relationship between Fiji and its diaspora in Europe.