Friday, June 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Young Kulas shift focus to PNG clash

Digicel Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua says they will need a good rest and proper recovery before resuming their preparation for the next match against Papua New Guinea.

The host side went down 3-0 to eight-time winners and defending champions New Zealand in their opening Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday.

“Most important is the recovery of the players.”

“Playing full 90 minutes of football at the Oceania level for the first time is tough and players need to rest their body.”

“We are just looking to recover the players so we are fresh to give our hundred per cent in the next match.”

Chua added the side will assess the injuries before heading back to their training on Saturday.

Fiji will face PNG in their second Group match at 4pm next Wednesday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

School bus accident victims to get ...

The Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji (ACCF) is liaising with ...
Rugby

Best birthday gift ever for Ratavol...

Securing a contract with National Rugby League franchise the Canter...
NRL

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulldogs...

George Satakala of Mahatma Ghandi Memorial High School and Samuela ...
Entertainment

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’

Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Demi Lovato released a new son...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

School bus accident victims to g...

News
The Accide...

Best birthday gift ever for Rata...

Rugby
Securing a...

Satakala and Ratavola join Bulld...

NRL
George Sat...

Lovato releases new song ‘Swine’...

Entertainment
Grammy-nom...

Gamel announced as Bulls assista...

Sports
Former Bul...

Gavoka is Acting Prime Minister

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Supreme Court of Vanuatu finds A...

News
Former act...

Driver, passengers escape bus fi...

News
All passen...

Services at Labasa hospital norm...

News
The Minist...

Vacant chiefly titles remain a c...

News
Hundreds o...

Get on with it, Usamate tells Pr...

News
Opposition...

Best birthday gift ever for Rata...

Rugby
Securing a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

School bus accident victims to get compensation