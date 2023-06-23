Young Kulas shift focus to PNG clash

Digicel Young Kulas head coach Angeline Chua says they will need a good rest and proper recovery before resuming their preparation for the next match against Papua New Guinea.

The host side went down 3-0 to eight-time winners and defending champions New Zealand in their opening Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday.

“Most important is the recovery of the players.”

“Playing full 90 minutes of football at the Oceania level for the first time is tough and players need to rest their body.”

“We are just looking to recover the players so we are fresh to give our hundred per cent in the next match.”

Chua added the side will assess the injuries before heading back to their training on Saturday.

Fiji will face PNG in their second Group match at 4pm next Wednesday.