Young people used as drug carriers

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACPO) Livai Driu says young people are being exploited as carriers of drugs and they have made some arrests in the last few days.

ACP Driu said while it may be alarming, it’s a sad reality and our young people who we always thought to be loitering around the City area aimlessly are actually being used to transport drugs from one point to another.

He said Police Operations on the ground continue to stop search young people roaming around unnecessarily and a handful have been found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana, hard drugs and drug apparatus.

ACP Driu is calling on all parents to do their job as a parent and look after their family members.

“We are calling on all parents to monitor their children and keep them occupied during this festive session.”

“Spend more time at home with them because many of our young people are being use for this illegal trade.”

He said more Police will be out this weekend and they will continue their search on anyone acting suspicious especially young people.

ACP Driu is calling on everyone to support the Police in its operations as we farewell this year and greet the New Year without any incident.