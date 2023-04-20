Young to make Super W debut against Drua

Former Saint Joseph Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young will make her debut for the Queensland Reds when they take on the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in their Super W clash this weekend.

The former Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games extended squad member has made the run on side and will feature on the open side wing.

The Reds are currently sitting high on the Super W table and will be out to secure their first win agains the defending champions.

The Reds host the Drua at Sci-Fleet Stadium on Sunday at 3.05pm.

Queensland Reds line-up: Bree-Anna Cheatham, Cristo Tofa, Alapeta Ngauamo, Deni Ross, Annabelle Codey, Carola Kreis, Shannon Parry (c), Haidee Head, Diane Hiini, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Alana Elisaia, Briana Dascombe, Helena Young, Renae Nona.

Reserves: Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Theresa Soloai, Tina Campbell, Hana Lane, Sarah Lewis, Ellie Draper, Sam Curtis.