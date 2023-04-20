Thursday, April 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Young to make Super W debut against Drua

Former Saint Joseph Secondary School sprinter Heleina Young will make her debut for the Queensland Reds when they take on the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in their Super W clash this weekend.

The former Fijiana 7s Commonwealth Games extended squad member has made the run on side and will feature on the open side wing.

The Reds are currently sitting high on the Super W table and will be out to secure their first win agains the defending champions.

The Reds host the Drua at Sci-Fleet Stadium on Sunday at 3.05pm.

Queensland Reds line-up: Bree-Anna Cheatham, Cristo Tofa, Alapeta Ngauamo, Deni Ross, Annabelle Codey, Carola Kreis, Shannon Parry (c), Haidee Head, Diane Hiini, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Alana Elisaia, Briana Dascombe, Helena Young, Renae Nona.

Reserves: Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Theresa Soloai, Tina Campbell, Hana Lane, Sarah Lewis, Ellie Draper, Sam Curtis.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ristic yet to join, Afonja assists ...

Nadroga’s incoming Serbian Head Coach Stefan Ristic is yet to arriv...
News

44c of every dollar is spent on ser...

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji and Unity Fiji Leader S...
News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to ...

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Wa...
Rugby

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ristic yet to join, Afonja assis...

Football
Nadroga’s ...

44c of every dollar is spent on ...

News
Former Gov...

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM...

Rugby
Tailevu Ru...

Chaudhry gives reasons for not a...

News
Former Pri...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

Popular News

Ground work to 23/24 Budget at f...

News
Preparatio...

Labasa hands Ba first season`s l...

Football
The Labasa...

New markets to support projected...

Business
Fiji's eco...

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Reshuffle in civil servants, due...

News
Government...

We can deliver, says Tela

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ristic yet to join, Afonja assists Nadroga