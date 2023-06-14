Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Zahid ready to face former team in FACT semis

Rewa marksman Abbu Zahid is ready to face his former team in the second semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The Delta Tigers face Ba in this much- anticipated showdown.

“We will just follow the game plan that will be set up by the coach.”

“I have played in Ba before and the boys there know me and my game well.”

“They will try to keep a strong eye on me in the match but I’ll just focus on our team and the game plan we want to execute.”

“Ba is a good team and I know they will come firing but my priority right now is to win Fiji FACT with my Rewa and we are going to put up a good performance.”

The 32-year-old police officer is also in the golden boot race after scoring two goals to his name in their 1-0 win against Labasa on Day 1 and pulled his second in their 1-1 draw against Nadi on Sunday.

“It’s always teamwork and the boys in the midfield create space and give me the ball so that I score.”

“I want to win the golden boot award for my team but it won’t be easy. Our opponents have a tough defence and defending them will be a challenge but I’m ready to face the odds.”

“I’m just gonna continue to improve my speed and my shooting. Sometimes my shot is good but it crosses over the bar which I am determined to avoid against Ba.”

Glamada Investments Rewa will face RC Manubhai men-in-black at 4.30 pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
