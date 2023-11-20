100-bed hospital to be constructed in Nasinu

The Indian Government funded 100-bed Super Cardiology Hospital and dialysis centre will be constructed in Nasinu and preparatory works will begin mid next year.

Revealing this in Parliament through his response to an oral question, Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu said the land for the hospital has been identified in Nasinu.

He said equipment and human resources for the project will be procured from India and teams will be arriving soon in the country for more discussions.

The Government of India made the commitment to build the hospital during the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea in May this year where Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi outlined prospects for regional assistance and increased collaboration between India and the region.