$13.9B worth of investment estimated for Fiji

A total of $13.9billion worth of investment leads has been estimated to be realized in the next few years.

While highlighting this and acknowledging the continuous hard work of business owners and operators at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards in Nadi, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji’s economic growth story continues this year.

He said there’s been remarkable resurgence by 20 per cent in 2022, surpassing the earlier estimates of 18.6 per cent by the Macroeconomic Committee.

“This remarkable growth was mainly driven by the robust revival of tourism.”

He said the latest update from the Reserve Bank of Fiji projects the latest growth for this year to be 8.2 per cent, a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous official estimate and also emphasized the critical role played by the private enterprises in the collective effort in building a more vibrant and diversified economy.

Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted that the Awards provides a platform for businesses to benchmark performance and service excellence, inspire innovation, support job creation and above all boost employee morale in achieving more.

“Your Government firmly believes that every business regardless of its size has the potential to contribute to our national growth and become leaders in your respective industries.

“As remarkable businesses, you have aspired to punch above the weight in every aspect of your venture, so I invite you to continue inspiring and motivating other businesses to propel themselves towards excellence.”

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
