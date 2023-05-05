Friday, May 5, 2023
15 teams to compete in Muslim IDC

A total of 15 teams will compete in the Fiji Muslim Sports Association’s Inter District Championship in Nadi later month.

The tournament was officially launched in Suva yesterday where the four pools were also drawn.

Pool 1 has Maigania, Sabeto, Tavua and Cuvu, Pool 2 has Lautoka, Navua, Valelevu and host Nadi, Pool 3 has Varavu, Ba, Nasinu and Rewa while Pool 4 has only three teams- Drasa, Suva and Bemana.

The FMSA Digicel/Tebara Halal Meats Muslim IDC will be held from 19-21 May at Prince Charles Park.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
