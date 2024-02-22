Thursday, February 22, 2024
2 charged in relation to cocaine seizure

Two people have been charged in relation to the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of cocaine last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa said following the sanctioning of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been formally charged.

The two have been charged with two (2) counts of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs, Contrary to Section 5 (a) of the illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 and one (1) count of Attempted Unlawful Exportation of Illicit Drugs, Contrary to Section 4 (1) and Section 9 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

ACP Waqa said the investigation into the proceeds of crime continues.

The two will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

