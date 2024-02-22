2 charged in relation to cocaine seizure

Two people have been charged in relation to the seizure of more than 12 kilograms of cocaine last week.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime (ACP) Mesake Waqa said following the sanctioning of charges by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been formally charged.

The two have been charged with two (2) counts of Unlawful Possession of Illicit Drugs, Contrary to Section 5 (a) of the illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 and one (1) count of Attempted Unlawful Exportation of Illicit Drugs, Contrary to Section 4 (1) and Section 9 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

ACP Waqa said the investigation into the proceeds of crime continues.

The two will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.