2 questioned over separate arson cases

Two people have been arrested and questioned in relation to two alleged arson cases in the last 48 hours.

In first case, a 25-year-old man was questioned for a case of alleged arson following a fire at an apartment complex in Wailoaloa in Nadi yesterday.

The suspect is alleged to have set fire to the room he was occupying and the total cost of damage is estimated to be $7,000.

In the second case, Nabouwalu Police are investigating a case of attempted arson.

A 50-year-old farmer was arrested and questioned for attempted arson for allegedly trying to set fire to a house belonging to a 31-year-old woman.

Meanwhile a joint investigation is underway between the Fiji Police Force and the National Fire Authority following a report of fire in Nanuku Settlement, Vatuwaqa this morning.

Police and NFA responded to the report received after 10am, where four homes were destroyed in the fire.