Wednesday, April 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$23M lost annually in water leaks

The Water Authority of Fiji loses $23 million in non-revenue annually through water leakage in its pipe network.

This was highlighted by the Minister Responsible for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau in Parliament today.

Tuisawau said the WAF pipe network is about 5,000KM and most of it is old and failing.

He said last month, WAF had responded to 150 burst mains.

“The rate at which new burst main occur, is greater than WAF’s ability to fix, given its budget and resources. The assets are old and need significant intervention. We cannot continue to bleed at this rate.”

He said Government is working with donor partners to get funds that Fiji needs to build resilient infrastructure.

Tuisawau added that this is being actively pursued right now.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship b...

The Fiji Football Association has received a staggering $600,000 sp...
Football

Four teams confirmed for Melanesian...

Four teams will participate in the Melanesian Futsal Cup 2023 which...
NRL

Sims shift to interchange for Roost...

Former Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims has shifted to start from the Melb...
Fiji Parliament

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in 201...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a staggering $2.8...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorshi...

Football
The Fiji F...

Four teams confirmed for Melanes...

Football
Four teams...

Sims shift to interchange for Ro...

NRL
Former Fij...

FRCS records a $2.8b revenue in ...

Fiji Parliament
The Fiji R...

$12m in Fiji Sun ads from 2014-2...

Fiji Parliament
Government...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Govt to develop TVET policy

News
Cabinet ha...

The Radradra -Koroibete combinat...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Nawaqanitawase’s try not e...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Wainiqolo stars in Toulon win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Man captured assaulting on video...

News
Police off...

Sivo dots in Eels’ loss to...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorship boost