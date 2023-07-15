Saturday, July 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

$252M linked to tax evasion and tainted transactions

The Financial Intelligence Unit has revealed that the estimated value of transactions suspected to be tainted and linked to predicate criminal offences and tax evasion was $252 million in 2022.

This was highlighted in the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report for 2022 that was tabled in Parliament on Friday.

In the report Director FIU Razim Buksh said in 2022, the FIU continued to collect suspicious transactions and activities reports, analyse and further investigate and profile financial transaction, persons and assets and disseminate intelligence to relevant law enforcement authorities for investigation and prosecution of money laundering and other predicate crimes.

Buksh said the FIU disseminated 519 financial intelligence reports to its partner law enforcement agencies that involved profiling and monitoring of 1,597 individuals and 276 entities.

“The Fiji Intelligence Unit currently has a data-set of about 26 million financial transaction records in its database that enables the FIU to monitor and profile individuals and businesses, and generate valuable, high quality financial intelligence to support domestic and foreign partners in their investigations,” Buksh said.

The Police, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service are the key agencies that utilize and depend on the FIU’s financial intelligence.

In 2022, the Financial Transactions Reporting Act was amended to revise the cash transaction reporting requirements and introduce a new $5,000 threshold transaction reporting for the commercial banks.

These amendments further strengthen the data collected by the FIU.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa vs Suva match ends in stalem...

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 12 fixture between Suva and L...
Rugby

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at home

14-men Naitasiri came from behind to beat defending Skipper Cup cha...
News

Cryptocurrency is illegal in Fiji, ...

The Financial Intelligence Unit says, in 2022, there was growing in...
Rugby

Flying Fijians complete sand dune d...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians ended their week long training at the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa vs Suva match ends in sta...

Football
The Digice...

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at ho...

Rugby
14-men Nai...

Cryptocurrency is illegal in Fij...

News
The Financ...

Flying Fijians complete sand dun...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Wrestler Cena to feature in movi...

Entertainment
Wrestler a...

Three homes destroyed in two fir...

News
Police has...

Popular News

245 HIV cases and 46 deaths last...

2023-24 National Budget
Fiji recor...

Bala told to provide evidence or...

2023-24 National Budget
Speaker of...

Woman charged over crime proceed...

News
A woman wh...

Wrestler Cena to feature in movi...

Entertainment
Wrestler a...

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at ho...

Rugby
14-men Nai...

We played to our strength, says ...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa vs Suva match ends in stalemate