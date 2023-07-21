Friday, July 21, 2023
3 arrested in Northern drug raids

Consecutive raids conducted by the Labasa Taskforce yesterday resulted in the arrest of three people following the discovery of substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine.

The first raid was conducted in Batinikama, Labasa where a 49-year-old farmer was arrested following the discovery of dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

In the second raid conducted in Tuatua, Labasa, a woman and a man were taken into custody following the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatus.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said the arrests are significant as the drugs were destined to be sold, impacting innocent lives and society.

ACP Driu said money alleged to be proceeds of crime was also seized in one of the raids.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
