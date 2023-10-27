5 youngsters promoted to main Drua squad

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has promoted five rising stars who were in its development group last year to the main squad ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Lock Sailosi Vukalokalo, flanker and Fiji U20 captain Motikiai Murray, fly-half Isikeli Rabitu, halfback Philip Baselala and flying winger Taniela Rakuro have all signed full-time multi-year contracts with the Fijian Drua, allowing them to compete for a place in the matchday 23 next season.

Baselala, Rakuro and Murray have already played in Super Rugby Pacific last season on short-term contracts after starting out with the development group in 2023.

The upgrade to fulltime main squad contracts is just reward for the trio who made valuable contributions to the Drua’s success last season.

Joining them in 2024 will be Vukalokalo and Rabitu, who impressed the Club with their work rate, exceptional skills and adaptability to the requirements of professional rugby.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Nico Andrade congratulated the five players: “The Drua’s roots are now firmly planted in Fiji, and the progression of talented young players from the local pathways to professional status is well underway.”

“The Club has invested significantly in the setting up of the Drua Development group with a clear objective – to bring in talented young players identified in partnership with Fiji Rugby and prepare them for life as a professional rugby player.”

He added: “Today’s announcement, alongside previously announced upgrade of Livai Natave to the main squad proves that we’re on the right track to building a strong Fijian Drua for the future.”

Baselala has made 2 appearances for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in 2023, while Rakuro has featured 7 times, scoring four outstanding tries.

Murray made his maiden Super Rugby Pacific appearance in the Drua’s historic first quarter-final appearance against the Crusaders last season.

He also captained the Fiji Under-20 side in the World U20 World Championships earlier in the year.

Like Baselala, Sikeli Rabitu came straight out of the secondary school’s scene, representing Suva Grammar School in the Deans competition.

The 19-year-old promising fly-half has also represented Fiji in the Under 20s last year.

Vukalokalo attended Queen Victoria School before finishing off his high school at Marist Brothers High.

He was part of the World Rugby Pacific Combine in 2022 and the Fiji Warriors team the same year.