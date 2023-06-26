52 ex-offenders absorbed into workforce

52 ex-offenders have been absorbed into the workforce since the inception of the Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) Employment Expo four years ago.

This was highlighted by the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa in a media conference today.

Panapasa is calling on the business community to be part of its FCS Work Expo this Friday at the Civic Centre and give a second chance to inmates the Fiji Corrections Service has identified to be part of the event.

She said employment means financial stability for them in the outside world and a better chance to reintegrate back into society and to be able to successfully contribute back to their families and society.

“Unlocking the second prison lies in the hands of society, and the keys lies with you all.”

She said invitations have been sent out to representatives from various sectors of the workforce who may be able to offer employment to selected inmates based on their skills and qualifications.

Panapasa indicated that inmates who will attend the expo are those who are within 12 months from their date of discharge and are eligible for employment.

She added that the expo has been a success since its inception.

“The achievement of our recidivism rate, which today stands at 1.75 per cent, is an indication that the whole of nation approach on the reintegration of ex-offenders back into their communities is slowly paying dividends.”

“This percentage although a slight increase from the same period last year is still considered the lowest in the world today.”