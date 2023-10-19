8 juveniles charged for serious offences

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged 8 juveniles in September for serious offences.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and theft offences.

They were among 42 people charged with a total of 48 counts of serious offences last month.

The counts for serious crimes were murder (1), attempted murder (1), manslaughter (3), aggravated robbery (4), aggravated burglary (11), theft (11), assault causing actual bodily harm (1), acts with intent to cause grievous harm (4), common assault (1), unlawful wounding (1), attempted arson (1), dangerous driving causing death (1), dangerous driving causing grievous harm (1), driving without driver’s license (1), driving without third party policy (1), failure to report an accident (1), unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs (1), unlawful possession of illicit drugs (1), and breach of suspended sentence (1).

There were 26 victims of the 48 counts of serious offences.

There were five incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 2-years 6month old nephew. The accused allegedly stabbed the child with a knife which resulted in his death. He was also charged with the attempted murder of another person; however, this matter was discontinued due to the death (unrelated) of the victim.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were charged with one count of manslaughter. The accused persons allegedly assaulted a bus driver which resulted in his death.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with one count of manslaughter. The accused allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man outside a night club which resulted in his death.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of driving without a driver’s license and one count of driving without a third party policy. The accused allegedly drove a motor vehicle in a reckless manner which resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death. The accused allegedly drove a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner which caused resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man. The accused was also charged with dangerous driving causing grievous harm to a bystander at the time of the accident and failing to report an accident.

A 73-year-old man was charged with an assault causing actual bodily harm to his 34-year-old daughter. The accused allegedly assaulted his daughter with a cane knife.

In another incident, a 47-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient and inconsistent evidence.

There was one incident where a 31-year-old woman was charged with two counts of act with intent to cause grievous harm to her 34-year-old husband. The accused allegedly wounded the victim with a kitchen knife and a cement block.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm and one count of attempted arson. The accused allegedly wounded a 24-year-old woman with a beer bottle and attempted to set her house on fire after an altercation.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $20 to $30,790 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, supermarket and hardware shop burglaries, carjacking, day and night street robberies.