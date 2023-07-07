Friday, July 7, 2023
8 teams for Battle of Giants

Only 8 teams will feature in this year’s Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament which will be played at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park next month.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal confirmed to FijiLive that host Nadi and seven top teams in the Digicel Fiji Premier League as of Round 13 will participate in the tournament.

He also revealed that a new sponsor will be announced for the tournament and the group stage matches will be played from 11-13 August while the finals will be played on 19 and 20 August.

Labasa defeated Rewa 2-1 in extra time last year via a France Catarogo goal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
