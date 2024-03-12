Friday, March 15, 2024
AG mum on investigation against him

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has refused to comment on a police report launched against him with the Criminal Investigations Department in Suva.

Yesterday, when approached by FijiLive, Turaga said that he had no comments on the matter.

However, it is understood that he will be addressing the media later this week on the matter.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa highlighted that this is about allegations made about Turaga handling a complainant’s dissolution of marriage proceedings in 2022.

ACP Waqa said investigations are continuing.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

