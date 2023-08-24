Aging infrastructure calls for Suva Port relocation

There are moves afoot to relocate the Suva Port addressing concerns of aging infrastructure and capacity constraints.

The Fijian Government in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is embarking on a strategic initiative to do so.

The endeavor is viewed as a significant step in bolstering Fiji’s maritime infrastructure and fortifying its position as a central maritime gateway in the Pacific.

Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel, during the Suva Port Strategic Review Site Selection Workshop, highlighted the critical nature of the project.

“The Suva Port is becoming too small for the amount of activities happening, and thus the need for the relocation to a new site. If these challenges remain unaddressed, it may stymie the potential for growth and economic development in Fiji.” Immanuel said.

This decision isn’t just about remedying the current issues but also placing Fiji at the center of the Pacific’s maritime matrix.

“Fiji is also the link to the other Pacific Island countries and becoming a hub in the Pacific,” he said.

“Developing strong, well-functioning maritime transport infrastructure is a key element of economic growth for a country like Fiji.”

Six sites have been “long-listed” for the port’s potential relocation: Existing Suva Port, Rokobili, Draunibota, Navua, Lautoka, and Momi Bay.

An objective Multi-Criteria Analysis further narrowed down the choices to Rokobili, Draunibota, and Navua.

“The use of Multi-Criteria Analysis for shortlisting shows that site selection is based on certain factors and reasons, not on anybody’s preference,” Immanuel clarified.” Immanuel said.

Looking forward, the Assistant Minister for Finance envisions a transformed maritime landscape.

“The Government is looking at a port that may be a one-stop shop, accommodating container ships, fishing vessels, and fostering shipbuilding. The existing Suva Port can then mainly cater to cruise liners,” he said.

Immanuel thanked the ADB for their unwavering support, emphasizing the importance of this project for Fiji’s economic future.