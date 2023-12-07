Thursday, December 7, 2023
Ahluwalia continues from Samoa office

University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia will continue to be based in Samoa, where USP will continue to provide him and his family a house.

In a statement by the Acting Pro-Chancellor and Chair, Professor Pat Walsh, said that the USP Council approved the reappointment of Prof Ahluwalia and this is part of his two-year contract, which begins from August 2024.

Prof Walsh said, as everyone will appreciate, this arrangement is not of Prof Ahluwalia’s choosing nor is it one that will be resolved overnight.

He said the matter of the Vice-Chancellor’s residential location for the rest of his current term as well as his new contract is being negotiated between the USP Council and the member-countries concerned and will be dealt with as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, please rest assured that all travel expenses (including per diem) incurred by the Vice-Chancellor is within his Council approved entitlements and emoluments and irrespective of where he lives, it is expected that the role will entail extensive travel across the region and beyond.”

“Please also note that the Vice-Chancellor does not have any involvement in determining his per-diem rate or travel entitlements, as this is set by the USP Council,” Prof Walsh said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
