Ahluwalia reappointed as USP Vice Chancellor

Professor Pal Ahluwalia has been reappointed as Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of the South Pacific.

The decision was reached during the 96th USP Council meeting which commenced on Monday and concluded today.

The meeting was chaired by the Acting Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council and Government of

New Zealand representative, Emeritus Professor Pat Walsh, in place of the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Dr Hilda Heine, who is away from university business.

Prof Walsh welcomed the reappointment of the Vice-Chancellor and expressed his and Council’s endorsement of Professor Ahluwalia’s performance.

Prof Ahluwalia thanked the Council for their continued support and looks forward to serving the University and the region.

He said the University was delivering its priorities successfully against the backdrop of declining enrolment numbers and financial constraints.

The Council was updated on the finances of the University and noted the ongoing challenges the University continues to face.

Members also heard from staff representatives and urged the unions and management to work collaboratively in the interest of the University.

The Council adopted the Proposed Annual Plan for 2024 and noted the financial strategies for the coming year.

It also approved the Financial Plan for 2024 and adopted the Audited Financial Statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2023.

The Council further noted the impact and risks associated with the financial challenges being faced by the University largely due to the decline in student numbers.

Management outlined its strategies for mitigating the challenges ahead.

The Council approved a report by the University Senate and instituted new programmes in Pacific TAFE.

In addition, the Council endorsed a proposed a scoping study to establish a Pacific Centre of Excellence for Deep Ocean Science and a report will be presented at the next Council meeting to be held in Vanuatu in 2024.