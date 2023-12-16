Saturday, December 16, 2023
All Fiji Airways flights to Tuvalu suspended

All Fiji Airways flights scheduled to operate between Suva or Nadi and Funafuti in Tuvalu have been suspended until further notice.

The airline has had to take this step in light of runway damage at Funafuti International Airport.

As a consequence the FJ281/280 services for Saturday 16 December have been cancelled.

Affected guests will be contacted directly by the airline via the email addresses provided while making their booking.

Fiji Airways will continue to monitor the situation and are seeking information from the Tuvalu authorities on the effectiveness of the repairs currently underway.

Whilst unfortunate, Fiji Airways says it had to make this decision for the safety and security of our customers and staff.

Guests wishing to change their travel dates in light of current circumstances can email reservations@fijiairways.com.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
