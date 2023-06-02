Aspen reaffirms free healthcare for Fijians

The Aspen Medical-managed Lautoka and Ba hospitals continue to provide free Government-approved services to all Fijian citizens including heart surgery, which commenced in October 2022.

Clarifying this after a patient raised concern about being heavily charged after being hospitalised, Aspen Medical’s acting chief executive in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside said the patient was not a Fijian citizen and had to go through many tests and procedures to determine the cause.

“This, coupled with treatment charges by our expert team, medication, food and other services had cost the patient approximately $2,200 per day, which is comparatively cheaper to overseas hospitals in Australia and New Zealand.”

He said the patient required constant care and support for 19 days which resulted in the billed amount.

“The cost to a Fijian citizen for this level of service and care would have been zero.”

“There are certainly some misconceptions circulating and we would like to invite all our stakeholders to reach out to us with their inquiries. We are more than happy to talk to you.”

“We have achieved much in the 14 months since the hospitals transitioned to Aspen Medical, and there is more to come,” he added.

Health Care (Fiji) Pte Ltd is a Public-Private Partnership formed between the Fiji National Provident Fund and Aspen Medical to manage both Lautoka and Ba public hospitals under a contract with the Government of Fiji.