Aumua hopes to even odds

Moana Pasifika outside centre Levi Aumua is adamant his side can strike back against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, but it was easier said than done.

The Drua beat their Pacific neighbours 36-34 in round one of the Super Rugby Pacific back in February with Aumua knowing how tough the same will be in Lautoka today.

“From round one when we played them, it was a big game and we thought we had it in the end there,” Aumua said.

“But the Drua showed that they are a great team and that they can come back from a great point difference.

“We are definitely going to try to make the score even with them.”

The 28-year-old former Brisbane Grammar School student who has maternal links to Tailevu, is hopeful his kinsmen will come down to support him at Churchill Park today.

“I know it is abit of a way out, but hoping the Tailevu gang will come out.”

The match kicks off at 2.05pm today.