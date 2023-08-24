Aust pledges $900m for pacific climate resilience

Australia is stepping up its commitment to tackle the pressing issue of climate change in the Pacific, with a recent promise to allocate $AUD900 million to Pacific island nations.

The funds are aimed at fortifying these nations against the “existential threat” posed by a changing climate.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong made the announcement at the Pacific Way Conference in French Polynesia.

Outlining the significant budgetary commitments, she revealed that Australia’s overseas development assistance will witness an increase of AUD 1.4 billion (around $878.3 million) over the forthcoming four years.

Wong emphasized the targeted use of these funds,

“This additional assistance will directly support action in the region to strengthen climate resilience, particularly in climate science and renewable energy.”

She further asserted that the assistance seeks to bolster regional partners, enabling them to “provide their own security so they have less need to call on others.”

As per Wong, these commitments are a “major step towards the goal of making Australia stronger and more influential in the world.”

Adding to the discourse, the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, contextualized the announcement against recent policy shifts.

“There was a budget announcement and also a recent change to our aid program. We have declared we will direct 80% of our aid towards climate-related progress. Deeper engagement with the Pacific remains our top foreign policy priority,” Bowen stated.

This considerable financial commitment underscores Australia’s renewed focus on addressing climate change challenges, especially within its neighboring Pacific island nations.