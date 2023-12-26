Aust to host next two editions of Pacific Cup

Australia has been chosen as the host of the next two editions of the annual Pacific Community Cup.

The Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AUFFI) will has been given the hosting rights for 2024 and Queensland will host the tournament in 2025.

The 2024 edition will be hosted at a venue in Fiji while the tournament will be hosted in Brisbane the following year.

Meanwhile, Auckland All Stars claimed the 10th edition of the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand late last month after beating Manukau All Stars 1-0 in the final.