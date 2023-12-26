Tuesday, December 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Aust to host next two editions of Pacific Cup

Australia has been chosen as the host of the next two editions of the annual Pacific Community Cup.

The Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AUFFI) will has been given the hosting rights for 2024 and Queensland will host the tournament in 2025.

The 2024 edition will be hosted at a venue in Fiji while the tournament will be hosted in Brisbane the following year.

Meanwhile, Auckland All Stars claimed the 10th edition of the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand late last month after beating Manukau All Stars 1-0 in the final.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Start fresh and strong, Serevi urge...

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi who is currently holidaying in Fiji ha...
Rugby

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktails

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are on a 6-week break after successf...
Rugby

Young Waqa aims to restore family l...

Fijian Drua’s new acquisition, Waqa Nalaga is more than eager to re...
Rugby

Tabakaucoro out to fulfill mum’s dr...

17-year-old Anare Tabakaucoro of the Fiji Rugby HPU Elite Academy i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Start fresh and strong, Serevi u...

Rugby
Sevens leg...

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktai...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Young Waqa aims to restore famil...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Tabakaucoro out to fulfill mum’s...

Rugby
17-year-ol...

Historic highest paid price for ...

Business
Rice farme...

Close to 400 children receive Ch...

News
It was all...

Popular News

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktai...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Bluebird Investments unveil $5m ...

Business
Bluebird I...

Close to 400 children receive Ch...

News
It was all...

Kotoisuva re-signs for 2024 seas...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Turuva brings premiership joy ho...

Rugby
Dally M Ro...

FCCC reminds customers to be vig...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Start fresh and strong, Serevi urges 7s reps