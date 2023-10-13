Ba to play for Nakalevu’s grieving family  

Ba will play for midfielder Savenaca Nakalevu’s family when they take the field in the first semifinal of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) against Navua tomorrow.

The team visited Nakalevu’s family today and presented their reguregu.

Nakalevu’s father, Ratu Meli Nakalevu passed away at the Makoi Health Centre on Sunday due to a long illness.

He was 60 will be buried in Wainibuka, Tailevu tomorrow after a church service.

Coach Mohammed Ashif Khan told FijiLive it was emotional moment for them to visit Nakalevu’s family in Nasinu.

He said they have assured Nakalevu family that the entire team stands with them in solidarity, offering their prayers and support.

“We are dedicating every goal and the entire tournament to Savenaca and his family. We understand the family is going through a very difficult phase and the team decided to pay the final respect to late Nakalevu.”

Nakalevu has missed Ba’s second and third match and will also miss out on the semifinal against Navua tomorrow.

Khan added the Ba FA remains committed to providing assistance and support to players in need, especially during times of tragedy and distress.