Friday, October 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ba to play for Nakalevu’s grieving family  

Ba will play for midfielder Savenaca Nakalevu’s family when they take the field in the first semifinal of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) against Navua tomorrow.

The team visited Nakalevu’s family today and presented their reguregu.

Nakalevu’s father, Ratu Meli Nakalevu passed away at the Makoi Health Centre on Sunday due to a long illness.

He was 60 will be buried in Wainibuka, Tailevu tomorrow after a church service.

Coach Mohammed Ashif Khan told FijiLive it was emotional moment for them to visit Nakalevu’s family in Nasinu.

He said they have assured Nakalevu family that the entire team stands with them in solidarity, offering their prayers and support.

“We are dedicating every goal and the entire tournament to Savenaca and his family. We understand the family is going through a very difficult phase and the team decided to pay the final respect to late Nakalevu.”

Nakalevu has missed Ba’s second and third match and will also miss out on the semifinal against Navua tomorrow.

Khan added the Ba FA remains committed to providing assistance and support to players in need, especially during times of tragedy and distress.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC semi...

Veteran utility Meli Codro will miss Suva's Inter District Champion...
News

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TSLS

Ro Teimumu Vuikaba Kepa has been appointed the new Tertiary Scholar...
News

Sexual crimes against minors remain...

Sexual offences against minors remained prevalent last month. Ac...
News

Juveniles charged with serious sex ...

Three juveniles were charged by the Office of the Director of Publi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC s...

Football
Veteran ut...

Ro Teimumu appointed chair of TS...

News
Ro Teimumu...

Sexual crimes against minors rem...

News
Sexual off...

Juveniles charged with serious s...

News
Three juve...

Suva ready to topple champs Nadi...

Rugby
Suva Capta...

E-learning portal launched

News
Acting Min...

Popular News

Sauira, Lalabalavu to make Fijia...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Young Ba brigade holds Lautoka

Football
A young Ba...

M-Paisa scammer escapes police c...

News
Police say...

Coach walks out as Labasa regist...

Football
Coach Inti...

Gomez to pay $1.25m in prenup

Entertainment
Pop icon A...

Radrigai puts champs in IDC semi...

Football
Midfielder...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Veteran Codro ruled out of IDC semis