Bail revoked for drug bust suspects

The High Court in Lautoka has remanded all 13 accused charged in the recent drug busts in Nadi; four days after the Magistrates Court released them on a technicality.

High Court Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge told the packed court that this is a case of public interest, and granting bail to the 13 is of high risk.

This shocked the defence side and the families present.

The accused persons are 32-year-old Justin Ho, 44-year-old David Heritage, 22-year-old Louie Frank Logaivau, 40- year-old Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year-old Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-year-old Maika Yabakivou, 30-year-old Ratu Osea Levula, 31-year-old Cathy Tuirabe, 29-year-old Nancy Mateyawa, 42-year-old Jale Aukerea and 29-year-old Keanie Mcpherson.

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with an estimated street value of more than $2 billion.