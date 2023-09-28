Thursday, September 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama and Qiliho to front court today

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will appear in Court again this morning.

The defence is expected to make their case in Court today.

Earlier this month, the Magistrates Court ruled that there was a case to answer with relevant and admissible evidence to continue the trial for the duo.

Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau said that the allegation against Bainimarama were objective and ensured that investigations into USP never made their way to the court of law; that by virtue of the former Prime Minister’s position, Bainimarqma was aware what the power his words held.

Puamau said that the suggestion that Bainimarama did not prefer a certain course,  could have the tendency for those in the State’s service under him to divert from a ‘particular course’ of action.

She also said that Qiliho abused the authority of his office as Commissioner of Police by intentionally directing two subordinate officers to do an act which he knew was arbitrary and in turn abused the authority, his office held.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific, which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15 July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

The trial continues this morning.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Couple found dead inside their home...

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting an investigati...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning w...

The Saiasi Fuli coach Fijiana side bounced back to its winning ways...
Entertainment

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to pa...

Lynne Spears, the mother of multimillionaire ‘Princess of Pop’ Brit...
Entertainment

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove dies...

Actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove, known for taking on Eminem in a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Couple found dead inside their h...

News
The Crimin...

Fijiana 7s bounce back to winnin...

Rugby
The Saiasi...

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to...

Entertainment
Lynne Spea...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove d...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Bainimarama, Qiliho case adjourn...

News
The Suva M...

Overseas duo in Kulas extended s...

Football
Overseas-b...

Popular News

Shakira charged again with tax e...

Entertainment
Shakira 'E...

Every game is like my final, say...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Police officer crowned Miss Raki...

News
Police con...

Couple found dead inside their h...

News
The Crimin...

Transition can create new opport...

News
The transi...

Heavy rain, flood alert remains ...

News
A flood al...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Couple found dead inside their home